Cape Breton was spared from Monday's blizzard until midday, but is now dealing with power outages and a complete shutdown of Cape Breton Transit buses.

The area affected by power outages runs from Louisbourg to Main-a-Dieu.

Along with the bus shutdown, Marine Atlantic sailings are off and flights at Sydney's McCurdy airport have been cancelled.

With the extra time to brace for the storm, the region was well prepared.

"We've had all the trucks out early applying a load of salt to the roads," said John MacPhee, operations supervisor with the Department of Transportation. "And we've been in touch with some local contractors in case we need some extra resources. Our mechanical staff have been out making sure all the vehicles are prepared."

MacPhee is asking people to have patience. "If we get the 50 centimetres, and with the high winds, it's going to take at least twelve hours to get a lot of local roads open."

Keep vehicles off roads

Both the CBRM and the Department of Transportation are reminding people to keep their vehicles off the roads whenever possible. "Abandoned vehicles are always a problem for us," said MacPhee.

In the CBRM, the winter parking ban stipulates vehicles cannot be parked on the road from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. or during a snowfall. Shannon Kerr, spokesperson with CBRM, said plows will clear emergency routes first and will move to side roads depending on visibility and the length of the storm.

The storm didn't begin in Sydney until early afternoon. (Joan Weeks/CBC)

Local stores are doing a brisk business today.

"We're really busy," said Home Hardware clerk Brad Skinner. "We're selling a lot of salt and sand, shovels. People are trying to get prepared ahead so they can be ready for the cleanup tomorrow."