Another nor'easter heading toward Nova Scotia means little reprieve for snow clearing crews in the Halifax area that are still cleaning up from Monday's severe blizzard.

CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell said Halifax may get another 15 centimetres of snow tonight and into Thursday morning, on top of what is already on the ground.

Crews have been working around the clock clearing main roads and residential streets since Monday's storm dumped more than 40 centimetres of snow in some parts.

'We've made good progress'

By 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, the municipality announced it had plowed 80 per cent of residential streets and expected to get to all of them by today.

Sidewalk on Caledonia Rd. I don't know how they cleared it, but they did. @hfxgov @TonyMancini_NS #thanks. pic.twitter.com/fqUNCAzjWQ — @MikeSavageHFX

​ "We've made good progress on the main streets and transit routes as we attempt to get things back to normal for the Wednesday morning commute," spokeswoman Tiffany Chase said Tuesday.

On residential streets, Chase said snow may be pushed back into some private driveways more than once to expose catch basins and allow for wider travel lanes.

2 weeks to clear sidewalks

With another storm brewing, it may take two weeks to get all the sidewalks fully accessible again, said Chase.

#HfxSnow crews need to clear sidewalks equiv. to travelling from Hfx to Quebec City, streets from Hfx to Winnipeg & 2500 bus stops. pic.twitter.com/pATWHGKA35 — @hfxgov

"The height of the snow that we have right now is complicating matters for the equipment that we have," said Chase, adding that some snow drifts are as high as one metre on sidewalks.

"We do have access to some equipment that has snowblower-type equipment on it. There are very few of those and really this volume of snow is very challenging, even for snowblowers."

Sidewalk clearing is underway, but given sheer snow volume it is not expected all can be fully accessible for 10-14 days. #HfxSnow pic.twitter.com/MfM71aVIQq — @hfxgov

Chase said residents can help by traveling with caution. She anticipates reduced visibility at intersections and pedestrians walking on the roadways where sidewalks aren't cleared.

"If you do have to walk on the roadway, please make sure you're visible. If we could all look out for one another we can help get through this."

Halifax Transit bus and ferry service will be running on regular schedules Wednesday as will regular garbage pickup.

Municipal offices and recreation centres will also be open Wednesday.