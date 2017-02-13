Feed Nova Scotia's five food delivery trucks stayed parked Monday as a strong blizzard barrelled through the province.

Executive director Nick Jennery said the charity delivers more than 7,000 kilograms of food to about 147 individual food banks and meal programs across the province every day.

"We take our cue from the RCMP and those in positions of authority to say look, it's just unsafe to be on the roads," he said. "We don't challenge that. Safety comes first."

'It was a good call'

Feed Nova Scotia usually needs to pull its drivers off the roads three times a winter, Jennery said.

A number of food banks were unable to open at all Monday and would not have been able to receive a delivery.

"It was a good call on their part because we couldn't do anything with the food," said Brian Vandervaart, co-ordinator of the food bank at Darmouth's First Baptist Church.

"We couldn't get to the church to unpack the truck so they would have been stuck perhaps."

Food bank managers 'incredibly resourceful'

Vandervaart acknowledged the difficulty a storm of this severity could have on the 40 to 60 people the food bank helps biweekly.

"It'll be unfortunate for them this week," he said.

Jennery said he was considering helping the food banks that couldn't get deliveries with gift cards.

"One of the things about those who manage food banks and shelters is they're incredibly resourceful," he said.