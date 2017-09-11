African-Nova Scotians and Acadians will get a chance to discuss why few people from their communities are in the Nova Scotia Legislature at 13 meetings scheduled across the province, beginning next week.

An independent commission will travel around the province until early October to gather feedback on so-called protected ridings and how to encourage more people from both communities to get into politics.

The first meeting will be held Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the Black Loyalist Heritage Centre in Shelburne. A schedule of the meetings can be found on the commission's website.

Former deputy justice minister Doug Keefe chairs the commission. He's joined by Université Sainte-Anne vice-president Kenneth Deveau and Sharon Davis-Murdoch, the co-president of the Health Association of African Canadians.

"First of all, we expect to hear people's frustrations. Of course, we also hope to hear their aspirations and we will be asking them, 'Tell us about a time when you were effectively represented,'" Keefe said in an interview.

"We want to understand what's important to people, and obviously, in particular, two groups of people who historically have been underrepresented or not been well represented in a lot of instances."

Lindell Smith, a black Halifax councillor elected less than a year ago, loans his voice to the commission's work in the YouTube video Commission on Effective Representation.

Keefe said Smith is a perfect example of how representation can be effective on many levels to many different people.

"And so if I were a young African-Nova Scotian male I might look at Lindell and say he represents me because he's like me," Keefe said.

"We're expecting to hear people say I want to see more people like me in the legislature. But also we'd like to hear them tell us about times when someone who doesn't mirror them exactly is also representing their interests and bringing their interests to the government's attention."

Court victory

The commission is also ready to hear about the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal ruling earlier this year that found 2012 changes to the province's electoral map that eliminated three protected seats in Acadian regions violated the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Deveau said he expects to hear from people that the protected seats are important.

"What we're going to try to encourage people to do is to help us explain that, justify that, how does it help, what are key arguments we can use in building recommendations around ridings," he told CBC's Power & Politics.

Craig Smith, president of Nova Scotia's Black Cultural Society, said the discussions are a good starting point for bringing about change.

"People have voiced a concern that they feel that there's a lack of representation, they would like to have more and if the starting point is to sit down around the table or going across the province to connect with folks to actually hear those concerns upfront and close, I think that's a good thing," Smith said.

"We've never had great numbers when it comes to it. I mean, we're still counting a lot of the accomplishments with regard to politics on one hand."

No one from Nova Scotia's Acadian federation was available for an interview by publishing time.

The commission will file its report with the province by Nov. 1. The government will provide the report's recommendations to a separate electoral boundary commission that it hopes to create next year.