Cole Harbour could soon have a new dog park

A parcel of land in Cole Harbour, N.S., used most recently by film crews could be one step closer to becoming a public park, which could include an off-leash dog area.

The roughly 20-acre area on Bissett Lake once housed the Halifax County Regional Rehabilitation Centre, but after it closed in 2002, the province gave the land to the municipality.

Since then, a trail system has been established in the area, but the Halifax Regional Municipality has yet to fully decide what to do with the land.

The area's councillor, Lorelei Nicoll, has put forward a motion, to be dealt with this Tuesday, requesting city staff come up with a comprehensive park plan.

"These lands could have a dog park by design," Nicoll said.

"[We need to] determine where it would be best suited to put the park on the land, what design elements would need to take place, what other features from the public input they would like to see there."

After public consultation, Nicoll said the city knows it wants to keep the area as park land and not open it to development.

The spot is unique, and has been used to film television shows like Trailer Park Boys because of its remote location.

"When you're on the parcel, you don't see any sort of signs of civilization, because you have this nice perfect view no matter which way you point the camera," Nicoll said.

"So that's what the public wanted to certainly preserve for their enjoyment into the future."

Despite this next step, Nicoll says development of the park is still a ways away, as there is no money in this year's budget for it.