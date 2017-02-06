If the last few weeks are any indication, now is a good time for birdwatchers to spot some of Nova Scotia's most reclusive residents.

People living in Cape Breton are reporting some unusual sightings, including the seldom seen red-headed duck.

Sue King from Whitney Pier said she recently came across one of the unique ducks with a blue bill and "bright, yellowy eyes."

Its head was "like a brick-red colour, or a rusty red," King told CBC Radio's monthly Bird Hour in Cape Breton.

King snapped a photo of the duck swimming in a nearby pond. The red-headed duck is also known as the greater scaup, and is related to the ring-necked duck.

David McCorquodale, Cape Breton University's dean of science, said the ducks are quite rare.

"I think I've seen two or three in Cape Breton — maybe four — in 25 years," he said.

Ian Harte of Louisbourg, N.S., shared his photo of a long-eared owl near his hometown. (Ian Harte)

In the Louisbourg area, the long-eared owl made an appearance, captured on camera by resident Ian Harte.

Though the owls are found in Nova Scotia year-round, they are scarcely seen, said Dave Harris, a retired wildlife biologist.

"I can sometimes go a year or two without seeing one," he said, adding the species is smaller than a barred or great horned owl.

Another unusual sighting — especially for this time of year — was enjoyed by Rod Gale of South Bar and Joan Mills of Prime Brook, who said they each spotted a pine warbler.

Two people in the Sydney, N.S., area have recently seen this type of bird, known as the pine warbler. (CBC/Shift)

In both cases, they caught sight of the little yellow bird in a group of chickadees they were feeding.

Pine warblers are permanent residents of the southern U.S., according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, but breed in southeastern Canada in the warmer summer months.

The Bird Hour is heard the first Monday of every month on CBC Radio in Cape Breton.