The Ecology Action Centre has teamed up with the Canadian Wildlife Federation to host "bio blitz" events in Halifax on

Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"A bio blitz involves citizen scientists who go to an area and help inventory every species we can find," said David DeRocco of the Canadian Wildlife Federation.

The wildlife federation has co-hosted 38 bio blitz events across the country, including the one in Halifax.

On Friday evening, there will be guided tours of the Susies Lake area of the Blue Mountain Birch Cove Lakes Wilderness area.

A drone's view of Blue Mountain Birch Cove Lakes Wilderness Area0:35

The Saturday event will take place at Point Pleasant Park.

On Sunday, guided tours will begin at the trail behind the Maskwa Aquatic Club on Kearney Lake.

Raymond Plourde of the Ecology Action Centre says the event encourages people to get to know and appreciate local wilderness locations.

He also wants to keep those areas in the public eye to ensure the municipality lives up to its commitments to protect them.

"Blue Mountain Birch Cove Lakes is meant to be the wild heart of a future, larger, regional park," said Plourde. "It's a key connective corridor for a future green belt in our city."