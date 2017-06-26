Canadians who want to dispose of their mercury-containing light bulbs in an environmentally responsible way will soon have guidance from the federal government on how to do that.

A new act setting out rules for a national light bulb disposal strategy received royal assent on Thursday.

Bill C-238 is officially called the National Strategy for Safe and Environmentally Sound Disposal of Lamps Containing Mercury Act.

The legislation commits the federal government to identifying ways to dispose of mercury-containing light bulbs safely, establishing guidelines for facilities that dispose of them and promoting the program to Canadians.

No regulations

Dartmouth-Cole Harbour MP Darren Fisher, who introduced the private member's bill, said right now there are no federal regulations outlining how to dispose of the light bulbs.

"You can take your mercury-bearing light bulb and you can throw it in your garbage bag and put it to the curb," he said.

Darren Fisher, MP for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, introduced Bill C-238 as a private member's bill. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

One regular, 13-watt residential compact fluorescent light bulb (CFL) — the curly-looking ones that are slowly replacing the traditional, round incandescent bulbs — contains on average 3.5 milligrams of mercury. Energy Star-certified CFLs contain 2.5 milligrams or less.

Some of that mercury contaminates the environment when the bulb is sent to a landfill. Fisher said about 1,150 kilograms of mercury ends up in Canadian landfills each year.

"So this is an incredibly big issue," he said.

Compact fluorescents on the rise

A 2014 federal ban on most residential incandescent bulbs means more Canadians are using compact fluorescent bulbs. A 2014 report from Statistics Canada noted that in 2011, three-quarters of households across the country used at least one CFL bulb.

About half the households that used CFLs reported throwing them in the garbage, and Haligonians were the most likely to toss them, with 84 per cent doing so, the report said.

'Piecemeal' approach

Some municipalities and provinces have recycling programs for CFL bulbs.

Recycling facilities break the bulbs down and recycle about 98 per cent of the components, including the mercury. Some retailers also collect used bulbs to send to recyclers.

Compact fluorescent light bulbs are broken down and about 98 per cent of the material is recycled. (Stu Mills/CBC)

But Fisher described that as a "piecemeal" approach.

The new law will change that.

Fisher said he hopes the strategy can be developed "very quickly."

In the meantime, he encouraged Canadians to recycle their bulbs or simply hold on to them for now.

"If the worst thing you have to do is put them in a cardboard box and leave them in your garage until the strategy comes forward, please do so, because what we'd like to see is no mercury-bearing light bulbs going into our landfills across Canada," said Fisher.