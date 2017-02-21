Bill 75, a controversial piece of legislation to impose a contract on Nova Scotia's 9,300 public school teachers, has been passed into law.

It passed its third and final reading in the Nova Scotia legislature Tuesday afternoon after a marathon session that resumed at 12:01 a.m. after stretching around the clock for most of last week.

Teachers and supporters protested outside Province House Monday night into Tuesday morning to show their opposition to the bill and returned again after school let out for the day. On Friday, teachers held a one-day strike which led to thousands of protesters gathering outside Province House.

The president of the union, Liette Doucet, has said teachers feel betrayed by Premier Stephen McNeil's government and that the bill erodes a fair collective bargaining process.

The bill will impose a contract on members of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union who have rejected three tentative agreements in the last 15 months.

McNeil has defended the bill as necessary to end the teachers' work-to-rule job action that began in early December.

Both sides must work together: union

On Tuesday, Doucet said the two sides have to find ways to work together, and that includes hearing from teachers about their concerns and engaging the public.

"I believe that they have become very aware of what we're dealing with everyday in the classroom and I think that conversation needs to continue," she told reporters at Province House.

Nova Scotia Teachers Union president Liette Doucet speaks at Province House on Feb. 21, 2017. (Robert Short/CBC)

Doucet said the work-to-rule job action that has been in place since December has been about drawing attention to problems and finding solutions. The union will work with the government to find those solutions, she said.

"We'll do whatever it takes to ensure that education is better in this province going into the future."

End of work-to-rule

Passage of the bill brings an end to work-to-rule, meaning tasks like data entry by teachers and attending staff meetings would resume. But Doucet said it would be up to teachers to decide what they will do in addition to the duties outlined in their contract.

"It's going to be up to individual teachers how they spend their time and what decisions they make when it comes to work-life balance."

The union is giving no directive to teachers regarding participation in non-contractual items, such as coaching, running clubs or leading school trips, said Doucet. She included offering extra help for students outside the regular school day as a non-contractual item.

"If teachers make decisions not to do those things, those will be very hard decisions for our teachers."

Classroom concerns moving forward

Education Minister Karen Casey appeared to be optimistic Tuesday about teacher-province relationships moving forward, pointing to the council to improve classroom conditions.

The 14-person committee will be comprised of nine teachers, three government-appointed members along with one government co-chair and one Nova Scotia Teachers Union co-chair.

The group will work to address teachers' concerns like data collection and class sizes.

Nova Scotia Education Minister Karen Casey speaks at Province House on Feb. 21, 2017. (Robert Short/CBC)

"We have heard from teachers through a lot of different mediums and we want teachers to be able to be part of solutions," Casey said.

"We know they have some good ideas and some good solutions as to how those issues can be addressed and how solutions can make meaningful change in the classroom."

On Tuesday, just before Bill 75 was passed, the province announced it would put an additional $3.4 million towards student support grants. The grants are directed towards services and programs at the school level ranging from class trips to uniforms for school sports teams and travel costs related to tournaments.

In a news release, the government said the sudden influx in funding was the result of the one-day unpaid strike by teachers on Friday.