A cyclist group in Halifax wants protected bike lanes on South Park Street, the lane would be more than painted lines on the road it would provide a physical barrier — like parked cars or a fence that would separate cyclist from cars.

"That off street option could be really beautiful and we haven't seen a bike lane like that in Halifax before," said Halifax Cycling Coalition executive director Kelsey Lane.

She spoke at a public meeting hosted by the municipality to gather people's thoughts on a new bike lane that would run the length of South Park Street.

About 70 people, both cyclists and non-cyclists, came to the event Tuesday night at the Halifax Central Library.

"We've heard concerns definitely, any time you're looking at a project like this you're trying to balance all the needs of the street," said Halifax's active transportation supervisor David MacIsaac. "Certainly the loss of some on-street parking is a concern."

The public was given a few options to choose from at the session: bike lanes protected using parked cars or installed barriers, off street bike lanes built into the remaining space between the street and the sidewalk or simple painted lines.

Painted lines panned

Painted lines weren't the first choice of cyclists at the meeting.

"As a cyclist, it's hard to get around the city in a safe way all the time. I'm hoping this moves more towards that," said Chris Bernerd.

During peak times, 70 to 100 cyclists use South Park Street to get across town and those cyclists compete with 9,500 vehicles travelling at an average of 41 kilometres an hour.

Possible off street bike lane

"Two of the three options really focus on the best in class facility, that protected bicycle lane," said Lane.

The municipality said the installation of the new bike lane, whatever the design, will take place during a planned re-paving project on South Park Street in two to three years.