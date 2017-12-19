Nightly closures on Halifax's Macdonald Bridge will come to an end as of Friday morning as the Big Lift project wraps up.

The redecking project has been underway for more than two years, closing the span overnight and on weekends.

Bridge officials are still working on how to officially mark the occasion.

"We want to do something for the community to thank them, because the community has been very patient through this project," said Alison MacDonald, a spokesperson for Halifax Harbour Bridges.

Weekend closures ended in November. Since then, crews have reduced the hours of the overnight shutdowns while they carried out finishing touches, mainly under the bridge. The scaffolding is now coming down.

There is still some work planned for the Macdonald Bridge in 2018, which will mean some lane closures.

The installation of a piece of maintenance platform under the bridge, called a "traveller," will also close the span a few nights in the spring.

In what's become an annual tradition on Christmas Day, crossing the bridge will be free again this year.

"Free tolls, there'll be no charge to cross the bridge that day," said MacDonald.