A crowd of 200 people gathered near the entrance to the Halifax Navy dockyard as part of a national protest against the federal government's failing Phoenix payroll system.

Many of the people at the Halifax rally have been burned by the system.

In Tuesday's federal budget, Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced a further $900 million will be spent on Phoenix. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

"I've had every possible error you can think of. I've had overpayments, I've had underpayments and I even went three consecutive months without a paycheque whatsoever," said Kirby Dawson, who moved to Halifax to take a military job two years ago. "Trying to budget for me over the last two years has been unbelievable."

In Tuesday's federal budget, Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced $900 million will be spent on the system and they are contemplating scrapping it altogether.

'No one can give you a straight answer'

Dawson's case is similar to many others.

The Phoenix system has had a negative impact on thousands of federal public servants.

People affected by Phoenix are worried about how long it will take the federal government to replace it. (Paul Palmeter/CBC)

"It's to the point now where it's really hard to even keep track of what you are owed," said Wendy Harding, who estimates she's been short changed around $2,500. "Day to day it's really hard to find out where you really stand and no one can give you a straight answer."

The 2018-19 budget calls for an additional $431 million to address problems created by Phoenix.

'We have all pretty much lost faith'

The budget also earmarks $16 million to begin the process of replacing the troubled system.

Most of the new federal funding is to be spent over six years. It's for hiring additional staff to work on pay issues at the central pay centre and its satellite offices. More staff within departments will also be hired to better assist employees with pay problems.

"I think we have all pretty much lost faith that the Phoenix system itself can be fixed," said Dawson. "The scary part for me is how long will it take them to implement a potential new system because some of us are in so far deep that it's hard to see an end."