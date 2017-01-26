An eight-kilometre bike lane is in the works for Ketch Harbour Road, one section of what the local MLA says will be a loop running from Herring Cove, through Sambro and on to Spryfield.

Halifax Atlantic MLA Brendan Maguire said following a public meeting Wednesday night that the new lane will run between Duncans Cove and Sambro.

Last year, the province put in a lane from Herring Cove to Duncans Cove. A third section is also planned for Old Sambro Road, he said.

Maguire couldn't say how much the latest bike lane will cost, but said it will be multi-use.

​"​At this point, it's not just for cyclists — it's for pedestrians, also making it safe to walk. It's about safety and it's about getting people out" the Liberal MLA said.

Maguire said he wants to see bike lanes on all provincial roads in his riding.