Following an unexpected $19,000 bill related to their new house, a couple in Colchester County have a warning for other homebuyers: an inspection, even one that tests for asbestos, isn't a fail-safe.

Last year, Sandra Taylor and her husband bought a Middle Stewiacke home built in 1966. They had it inspected prior to purchase and topically tested for asbestos, tests that came back negative. They couldn't open the walls for further examination as they didn't own the house yet.

But once they did take possession and opened the walls for electrical rewiring, asbestos was found in the drywall and crack filler that would need to be removed.

"We just got the bill [for removal] yesterday," Taylor told CBC Nova Scotia's Information Morning on Thursday. "It was $19,895."

'We're a little stuck'

Asbestos isn't dangerous unless it's disturbed, and doesn't need to be removed in many houses that contain it. But the asbestos in Taylor's home had to be disturbed to complete the rewiring required to insure the house.

Having only made three mortgage payments, Taylor and her husband faced a choice of either selling the house at a significant loss, as they would have to disclose the asbestos, or repair it at a substantial cost.

"We're a little stuck between a rock in a hard place."

Taylor estimates the total cost of repairs, including abatement, rewiring and reconstruction, could be $30,000. (Sandra Taylor)

A cautionary tale

The couple chose to repair the home, although Taylor estimates the total cost of repairs, including the removal of asbestos, electrical rewiring and reconstruction, could total close to $30,000.

"Everything [in the house] had to be taken down to the studs."

Taylor said because the people she and her husband bought the house from say they weren't aware of the asbestos, and the company that returned the negative test were not contractually obligated to test for what was inside the walls, neither is liable for repairs.

Meanwhile, their home insurance doesn't cover the costs. It only funds the removal of asbestos found because of another issue, such as water damage or a house fire.

Taylor said they're also not eligible for provincial emergency repair grants, because those only cover homeowners who have owned their home for at least a year — and in any case, those programs don't cover asbestos removal.

"It's a very cautionary tale unfortunately," said Taylor. "And not a happy one."