A Nova Scotia woman whose grandmother died after a pharmacy wrongly gave her five times the proper dosage of a drug says a suspension and fine given to the pharmacist who handled the file isn't good enough.

Samantha Rumley said her 90-year-old grandmother, Bernice Bond, was a vital, independent woman living in an assisted-living facility near Canso just weeks before her death last June.

Bond's local pharmacist, Alexandra Willson, prepared blister packs to help Bond keep track of her daily pill intake.

But the pharmacy made a deadly mistake.

Pharmacist noticed error but didn't follow up

An immune system suppressant that Bond was supposed to take once a week was put into the blister packs for every day.

CBC News contacted Willson but she declined comment.

A smiling Bond attends a birthday party. (Samantha Rumley)

A disciplinary decision from the Nova Scotia College of Pharmacists said Willson initially spotted the mistake, but failed to ensure it was corrected before the pills were given to Bond.

By the time the mistake was discovered, Bond had taken at least five straight days of Methotrexate, or five times the proper dosage.

She was rushed to hospital.

"Her face was severely swollen and they didn't really know what was going on yet," Rumley said Thursday.

'It would just stream blood'

Doctors retrieved the blister packs of pills and discovered the mistake, but it was too late.

Bond was only supposed to take 1 pill a week, but the pharmacy gave the 90-year-old 1 pill a day for 5 days. (Samantha Rumley)

"My grandmother's bone marrow had shut down and all her blood systems which makes all the platelets and coagulants had shut down," said Rumley.

"She couldn't talk, she couldn't cough, everything was just leaking blood. If you touched her skin or scraped it, there was no coagulants in the blood so it would just stream blood."

Bond clung to life for about three weeks before she died June 16.

Willson admitted her mistake and consented to discipline. Her licence has been suspended for two months, she must take additional training and she must pay a fine.

Penalty not tough enough

Rumley describes the penalties as "a drop in the bucket."

Pharmacist Alexandra Willson sent this apology card to Bond's family after the woman's death. (Samantha Rumley)

She said she and her family are speaking out because they want to ensure a similar deadly mistake doesn't happen to anyone else.

"[Willson] really needs to understand how important those quality control checks are," she said.

"It's one step that can stop you from dying."

Rumley said she requested an apology from Willson, but didn't want to talk when the pharmacist tried to phone her. She said Willson followed up with a one-line card that Rumley felt was inadequate.

Rumley said she later received a proper written apology.