Details of a development proposal for the Ben's Bakery site along Quinpool Road will go to Halifax's peninsula planning advisory committee on Monday afternoon, but one advocacy group for residents think it's a poor fit for the neighbourhood.

Westwood Group wants to build a 10-storey building at the corner of Quinpool Road and Pepperell Street, a six-storey seniors' residence on Pepperell Street, and townhouses on Preston and Shirley streets and the south side of Pepperell Street.

The new buildings would replace a bakery, warehouse and silo building.

Peggy Cameron is the spokesperson for the Willow Tree Group, which is against the project.

"Too much density, traffic and shading, and nothing that strengthens the existing residential neighbourhood," she said.

At a council meeting on Aug. 1, city planners argued that even though the proposal does not completely conform to the proposed rules for the new Centre Plan, it does have special merit. That's because existing planning rules require the examination of alternative redevelopment options for the site should the bakery ever relocate.

The proposal for the Ben's Bakery site was one of 14 development proposals that councillors agreed should go through amendment procedures.

"We're not approving them. Those projects are still up for potential changes," said Coun. Sam Austin.

Opposition to process

Cameron thinks the decision undermines the faith people have in the system.

"It actually makes makes the whole process a farce," said Cameron. "These one-off developments are harming our city."

Eight other projects are in limbo. Councillors did not agree with a recommendation by planners to turn them down, but a motion to allow them to proceed was also defeated.

A follow-up staff report on the situation is expected.

Debate on the final version of the new Centre Plan for peninsular Halifax and parts of Dartmouth is expected by the end of 2017.

Projects moving on to next step

The 14 projects that will be proceeding through the amendments process are:

Duffus and Robie streets, Cousins Realty, four to six-storey mixed-use building.

Robie, Pepperell and Shirley streets, Dexel Developments, three, eight and 14-storey mixed-use building.

Victoria Road and South Park Street, Eldorado Properties, renovation of an eight-storey mixed-use building and addition of nine-storey addition to another building.

Spring Garden Road and Robie Streets, Dexel Properties, 30- and 16-storey mixed-use buildings.

Chebucto Road, Beech and Elm streets, WM Fares Architects, five-storey mixed-use building.

Robie, Compton and Cunard streets, WM Fares Architects, eight-storey mixed-use building.

Agricola Street, WM Fares Architects, five-storey mixed-use building.

Bayers Road and Young Street, WM Fares Architects, three-storey townhouses and a five-storey mixed-use building.

Robie, College and Carleton streets, Kassner Goodspeed Architects, 20- and 26-storey mixed-use buildings.

King Street, Dartmouth, EDM, townhouses, plus one to two towers, seven and 15 storeys.

Victoria Road and Queen Street, Dartmouth, WM Fares Architects, 16-storey residential building.

Canal Street, Dartmouth, WM Fares Architects, 18 and 21-storey mixed-use buildings.

Quinpool, Pepperell, Preston and Shirley Streets, Westwood Group, townhouses, six-storey residential building and 10-storey mixed-use building.

Albro Lake Road, Chad Kennedy, two-storey commercial building.

Projects in limbo

The eight projects facing uncertainty are: