Widespread landline and cellphone outages have hit Atlantic Canada, cutting off some users from 911 service and impacting police and paramedics in the region.

Bell Aliant says internet service may also be affected. It is investigating and working to restore service.

"Our teams are working to re-establish service as soon as possible," said Nathan Gibson, a spokesperson for Bell Canada, the parent company of Bell Aliant.

Users of Telus, Virgin and Koodo, which share cell towers with Bell, also appear to be affected.

Telus is posting updates on the service interruption in the Maritimes. The company says it has not determined the cause of the outage.

We’re currently investigating a network issue affecting mobility customers in the East. Sorry for the interruption, we'll keep you posted! — @TELUSsupport

A spokesperson for the Nova Scotia government's Emergency Management Office says 911 service itself is not being impacted, but people whose phones are down may not be able to call.

Nova Scotia's Emergency Health Services has ordered all ambulances and on-duty crews to return to their stations and monitor their tablets for emergency calls.

Halifax Fire ordered all volunteer firefighters to report to unstaffed stations.

2/2 We require all on-duty crews to immediately return to your station. Monitor your tablets from the station for calls. #EHSOutageAug417 — @EHS_NS

A spokesperson for New Brunswick's government says contingency plans in place for emergency response agencies.

"We have been assessing the impacts with Bell and our critical infrastructure partners," said Elaine Bell in a statement.

She said 911 is working but if it doesn't, people should call agencies non-emergency lines.

We're asking all volunteer firefighters to report to unstaffed stations ASAP. — @hfxfire

Halifax Regional Police and Cape Breton Regional Police say they are able to respond to calls coming in through 911 and their non-emergency lines.

Cape Breton police say they are also using a backup radio system to communicate and are advising people to contact them via landlines.

In Prince Edward Island, RCMP are also advising people to use landlines to contact them.

1/2 If u are trying to call police during the cell outage plse call using a land line. We r in offices across the island & land lines work. — @RCMPPEI

Airports in Fredericton and Halifax say some flights in and out of the region are affected by the outages. People are advised to check with their airlines.

Atlantic Canada phone outage is affecting airlines, please be aware that you may experience delays today. — @yfcairport

Casino Taxi in Halifax says its systems are unaffected because they run on Rogers.

A dispatcher for Yellow Cab said the company is experiencing service problem on account of their dispatch system running on Bell Aliant. The problems are extending to the debt/credit card machines in drivers' cars.

People who are able to connect to Wi-Fi may be able to make calls using Facetime on iPhone, Facebook Messenger or other Internet-based calling services.

911 is still working but the best way to reach it right now is a land line. — @nsemo

***URGENT*** MAJOR PHONE PROBLEM IN METRO - SOME LANDLINES/MOBILE NOT ABLE TO CALL 911 OR OUR NON-EMERG'S + "NO SERVICE" ON MOBILE PHONES — @RNC_PoliceNL