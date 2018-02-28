A problem with Bell phone services across Nova Scotia left some Nova Scotia Health Authority phone lines down Wednesday.

The issue was resolved around 1 p.m.

In a news release, the health authority said the telecommunications company's service disruptions affected both landlines and cell phones. People using Bell cell phones were unable to connect with some of the landlines at clinics and hospitals.

In a statement, Bell said a "network component" that directs calls between landlines and cell phones had failed, which caused "intermittent service disruptions."