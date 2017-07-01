A small group of Canadian craft brewers have found a unique — and tasty — way to celebrate Canada's Confederation.

Seven brewers have joined forces to create Sir John's Special Eh'le (get it?), a beer made using the same type of ingredients and process that one may have found in breweries 150 years ago.

The project was dreamed up by Doug White, a partner at 4 Mile Brewing Co. in Victoria, B.C.

"It is based on the style of that era ... and it's very similar, we hope, to what was brewed in the day," White said.

The brewers — whom White refers to as the "Fathers of Fermentation" — include the Granite Brewery in Halifax, Picaroon's in Fredericton, N.B., Golden Lion in Lennoxville, Que., the Granite Brewery in Toronto, Ashton Brew Pub in Ottawa, Clock Tower Brewing in Ottawa, and 4 Mile Brewing in Victoria.

Special recipe

The brewers used a recipe created for the project by English brewer Alan Pugsley and all threw in the same type of yeast and hops.

"We said what we wanted was something that would have been a really good, like a high-end beer in 1860, 1870s. And this is what he came up with," said Kevin Keefe, the founder of Halifax's Granite Brewery.

Seven breweries collaborated to create the copper-coloured British Mild Ale. (Linda Exelby)

Keefe said the yeast he uses was originally brought over from England and has been active for 150 years.

"People say, 'What's Canadian about it?' Well, virtually all beer in Canada came from England. Alexander Keith, Mooseheads, Susannah Oland, it was all English-style brewing that came over here. The English tradition is what developed the Canadian brewing industry, basically."

Synchronized mash-in

On June 16, the brewers synchronized their mash-ins — when the grain and water are combined and heated to convert the starch to sugar — and even live-streamed the event on Facebook.

Sir John Eh'le's creators also used open-vat fermentation instead of modern sealed tanks, and most also used a direct-fire brick kettle brewing system.

Keefe said the process was "very close" to what would have been done 150 years ago.

"Other than the fact that I have electric pumps and things like that that they didn't have back then," he said. "And modern technology — I've got electric light bulbs in the place. They didn't have that then, either. But the systems are basically exactly the same."

Raise a glass to the past

Canadians can raise a glass to their past at select pubs starting on Canada Day. In Halifax, the beer can be found at Henry House, the Lion's Head Tavern, and Stillwell Beer Bar.

White said the beer, which has an alcohol content of 4.6 per cent, is much less bitter than many craft brews.

"It picks up more of the flavours of the different malts. And in our case, there's a lot of caramel malts involved … so the beer may be just a little bit sweeter-tasting as opposed to bitter."