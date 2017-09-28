A 32-year-old woman from Halifax is due in court today, accused of using her car to force another car off the road.

The police say the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, a man and woman had an argument near Larry Uteck Boulevard. The man left in his vehicle. A woman followed. Police say she used her car to force his car off Highway 102 near Exit 4C, the exit to Glendale Avenue and Duke Street.

The man was not hurt.

A woman was arrested at her home, where she was charged with assault with a weapon, dangerous driving, leaving the scene of an accident, mischief and breach of a recognizance.