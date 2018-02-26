Conductor Nathan Beeler perches on a tall chair, baton in hand, doing his best to corral the energy of nearly 60 young musicians around one work.

The Halifax Schools Symphony Orchestra is in final rehearsals at Halifax's Citadel High School to perform The Beatles Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band album from start to finish.

It's a moment the department head of the Halifax All-City Music program dreamed up months ago.

"My job is to lift up moments in music history," said Beeler, who spent five months transcribing the original album and orchestrating the score. He added parts for the wind and string sections, so his students "wouldn't get bored."

Ian McIntosh, 18, plays the bass during rehearsal of the Halifax Schools Symphony Orchestra performance of The Beatles 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' album. (Allison Devereaux/CBC)

The performance at Faith Tabernacle Church on Monday night will include 58 high school musicians, including a symphony orchestra, a rock band and four vocalists.

While he's taught Beethoven in the past, Beeler said he chose the Beatles for their influence over countless musicians.

"One hundred fifty years from now, when you look back and say, 'What is classical? What is important?' This album is going to be important. It was a pivotal moment in rock n' roll history," he said.

'We sound great'

Beeler said the album's dramatic transitions make it challenging to learn.

"They have to shift gears on a dime. One song may be for marching band, one song may be for sitar, one song might be for string orchestra or harp," he said. "It makes them be really strong musicians."

Nick Leblanc, 15, is playing the role of Ringo Starr in the concert.

Conductor Nathan Beeler Beeler spent five months transcribing the original album and orchestrating the score. (Allison Devereaux/CBC)

"I was nervous at first, I wasn't sure if we'd be able to pull it off," he said. "It was just such a huge undertaking, but we sound great."

"The Beatles didn't even intend to perform it live," said lead vocalist Dylan Hay, 18. "This was their first album after they stopped touring. Being able to recreate that blows my mind" he said.

Songs are familiar, but challenging

The performance will last 40 minutes

Clarinet player Caitlyn Skelhorn, 15, said having some familiarity with the album is helpful for the musicians.

"It's almost easier because we've heard it before, on the radio or a CD player, instead of just seeing all the notes and having to play it," she said.

Drummer Nick Leblanc is one of the nearly 60 young musicians performing 'Sgt Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band' album. (CBC)

Beeler said his goal as a music teacher is to "put kids into situations where they're a little uncomfortable and help them grow."

He said the orchestra and band will play the entire album start to finish without any breaks, which will last 40 minutes.

One exception is the album's iconic final chord, believed to be the longest sustained one recorded in music history, at about 40 seconds.

"We're not going to do that," said Beeler, laughing. "We'd just have orchestra members passing out left and right."