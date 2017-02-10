When Sue Comeau got word a nor'easter was in the forecast for Nova Scotia, the news came as a relief for her.

"I was very excited," she said with a laugh.

Comeau is one of the organizers behind the Bear River Winter Carnival, a four-day festival that began Thursday. One of the more popular events at the festival is a snow sculpture contest.

But relatively warm temperatures and infrequent snowfalls this year meant there was a snow shortage leading up to the festival.

Worried organizers asked locals to collect snow by shovelling it in a pile and covering it with a tarp to keep it cool.

Snow surprise

Thankfully, Mother Nature lent a helping hand late Thursday.

Waking up Friday at her home in Victory, just outside of Bear River, Comeau saw snow piled up four feet high at her front door.

"We had to go out our living room door to shovel the front door so we could get out of the house," she said.

This snow sculpture of Humpty Dumpty was done at last year's Bear River Winter Carnival. (Submitted by Sue Comeau)

CBC meteorologist Kalin Mitchell said Bear River received somewhere between 10 and 25 centimetres of snow. Blowing snow has made it difficult to get an accurate reading.

Unfortunately, the snowfall didn't come soon enough to build a snow dragon for the festival, which is used as a launching pad for fireworks.

"People climb on it, so you have to make sure it's sturdy and there just wasn't enough snow because you have to build it ahead of time," said Comeau.

'Can't count on the weather being perfect'

Besides the sculpture contest, the snowfall will help create a sledding hill for the festival.

Given Nova Scotia's fickle weather, the carnival has indoor activities just in case.

"You just can't count on the weather being perfect," said Comeau.