Little Bear now weighs about 18 kilograms and is in need of a new cage to accommodate his growing body. (Two Rivers Wildlife Park)

Two Rivers Wildlife Park in Huntington, N.S., is having a birthday party Saturday to celebrate the first birthday of a bear who was facing the prospect of being euthanized just months ago.

Because of poor health and an enclosure that wouldn't be big enough for his growing body, things weren't looking good for Little Bear.

However, he's turned the corner.

Park officials are holding a birthday party for him Saturday to help raise the final $9,000 to pay for a new cage.

The 40 by 40 foot enclosure is expected to cost $40,000.

Little Bear won't have any problem being the centre of attention.

"He's used to human contact. He loves the attention, everybody coming to see him," said park attendant Jarrett Lewis.

In the woods without a mother

Almost a year ago, it didn't look like he'd be celebrating his first birthday.

The tiny 3.5-kilogram cub had pneumonia and was brought to the park by a Whycocomagh man who found him in the woods. The cub's mother was later discovered dead on the highway.

"It was a fine line, it could have went either way," said Lewis.

He said Little Bear was taken to an animal hospital in Sydney and was treated with antibiotics.

He's healthy now and weighs 18 kilograms.

At the birthday party, there will be free hay rides and a special birthday cake made of vegetables and fruit for Little Bear.