Halifax's economic development committee has agreed to consider contributing to a multi-million centre proposed for the waterfront to commemorate the Battle of the Atlantic.

But the amount under consideration is less than half of what a non-profit group behind the proposal had asked for.

The Battle of the Atlantic Place Working Group does expect most of the government funding to come from Ottawa and the province but it submitted a request for the municipality to cover 10 per cent of the project's overall cost.

The Battle of the Atlantic ran from the beginning to the end of the Second World War. Bedford Basin served as a collection area for many wartime vessels.

The Bedford Basin served as one of the collection areas for Allied vessels during the Second World War. (Nova Scotia Archives)

"Expert analysis has told us that our projected cost of between $195 and $225 million is credible," said George Borgal, chair of the working group.

"That government revenue will not only be returned over time but it will become a revenue source into the future."

The project does have support from some councillors.

"My father was in the Battle of the Atlantic," said Deputy Mayor Steve Craig. "I can't think of anything more Halifax."

5% contribution limit

Even so, in making a motion for a staff report on the request, Coun. Sam Austin would only go so far.

"HRM's contribution should not exceed five per cent of the project's overall cost, capped at $10 million," said Austin.

Once the staff report is complete, the issue would have to go to regional council for a final decision.

The Working Group would like to have the Battle of the Atlantic Place completed by 2020, to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, but admits the timeline will depend on funding.