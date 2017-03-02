Complaints are mounting against a Nova Scotia judge who said "clearly a drunk can consent" as he acquitted a Halifax taxi driver of sexually assaulting an intoxicated passenger found unconscious in the back of his cab.

Judge Gregory Lenehan found Bassam Al-Rawi, 40, not guilty Wednesday following a two-day trial in February in Halifax provincial court. The judge said while some of what the court heard was "very disturbing," and "there's no question" the woman was drunk, there was not enough evidence the woman did not consent.

In May 2015 a police officer found a 26-year-old woman in the back of Al-Rawi's car. She was naked from the chest down, Al-Rawi had her underwear in his hands and test results later found her DNA on his upper lip.

The woman testified she recalls little from that night. She had been drinking at a downtown bar and doesn't even remember getting into a cab.

But Lenehan said the burden was on the prosecution to produce evidence of lack of consent.

"The Crown failed to produce any evidence of lack of consent at any time Mr. Al-Rawi was touching [the woman]," he said.

"Clearly a drunk can consent."

Judge Greg Lenehan is seen here in 2009 when he was Crown attorney. Complaints against him have been coming into the office of the Canadian Judicial Council since his decision on Wednesday to acquit Al-Rawi. (CBC)

The Canadian Judicial Council, which oversees accountability of federally appointed judges, said 10 people had already sent complaints overnight Wednesday about Lenehan and his ruling.

The council, however, does not review the conduct of provincial court judges. People who sent those notes have been told to take their complaints to the chief judge of the provincial and family courts in Nova Scotia.

The Public Prosecution Service of Nova Scotia says it will review Lenehan's ruling before deciding whether to appeal.

No longer works for Bob's Taxi, but still licensed

In a statement on Thursday, Bob's Taxi said Al-Rawi has not worked for them since he was arrested in 2015.

"Bob's Taxi believes that taxi drivers have a moral and ethical obligation to take care of their passengers," the company said via email.

"Bob's Taxi holds all of our dispatched drivers to an extremely high standard to ensure that all passengers arrive at their destination safely and that at no time do any passengers feel disrespected or unsafe."

However Al-Rawi has been able to act as an independent driver and take fares. His licence was initially suspended by Halifax's taxi commission after his arrest, but reinstated in August 2015 after he appealed.

The appeal commission, made up of six municipal councillors, determined he should get his licence back while the sexual assault case was before the court, but with two stipulations: he could only drive from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and he had to have a camera installed in his vehicle. The footage could only be obtained by police.

It's unclear whether those stipulations will remain in place following Al-Rawi's acquittal.

One of Halifax's largest cab companies, Casino Taxi, said in a tweet it will not allow Al-Rawi to drive under its banner.

"No matter what the license and legal status, we believe all drivers must exercise a high duty of care & morality."