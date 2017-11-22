A Crown attorney told Nova Scotia's highest court today that the judge behind the controversial decision to acquit a Halifax taxi driver of sexual assault had failed to "grasp" the evidence presented at trial.

In March, Judge Gregory Lenehan found Bassam Al-Rawi not guilty of sexually assaulting an intoxicated female passenger in his taxi. The ruling drew national attention when Lenehan declared in his oral decision that "clearly a drunk can consent."

The Crown is appealing the acquittal. Crown attorney Jennifer MacLellan told the three-member Nova Scotia Court of Appeal panel that the appeal is not based solely on Lenehan's comments.

Judge Greg Lenehan is seen here in 2009 when he was Crown attorney. (CBC)

MacLellan argued the Crown presented ample circumstantial evidence that the complainant was unable to consent to sexual activity. MacLellan recapped some of the evidence presented in the trial, including that the complainant only knew Al-Rawi for 11 minutes the night of the alleged assault.

The woman was found unconscious and soaked in urine in the back seat of the taxi. Her pants and underwear were down.

"It's really not clear that (judge gregory lenehan) grasped the evidence." - Crown Counsel Jennifer MacLellan. #cbcns — @MulliganCBC

Justice Cindy Bourgeois challenged MacLellan during her submissions, saying the fact that the complainant was able to recall her address in the taxi — and remember to withdraw $20 for taxi fare — may speak to her capacity to offer consent.

Justice Jamie Saunders challenged MacLellan by recalling that the complainant had suggested going to another bar after leaving Boomer's Lounge.

The Court of Appeal has granted intervenor status to the Halifax-based Avalon Sexual Assault Centre and the Women's Legal Education and Action Fund.

Al-Rawi was not in court today. He is represented by lawyer Luke Craggs.