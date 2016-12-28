After a 22-year absence, professional basketball returned to Cape Breton Tuesday night as the island's new entry in the National Basketball League of Canada treated 2,500 fans to a fast-paced game against provincial rival Halifax Hurricanes.

The Cape Breton Highlanders lost to the league's defending champions 104-102, almost pulling out a last-second victory when Highlanders guard Booker Woodfox put up a three-pointer that rimmed out.

The start of the game was delayed by 15 minutes due to a large lineup of fans at the Centre 200 box office in Sydney.

The Highlanders's president and general manager is Tyrone Levingston. A Detroit native who was once part of the management team with the Halifax franchise, Levingston moved to Sydney in 2015 to establish an NBL team in Cape Breton.

The Cape Breton Highlanders were narrowly defeated during the game at Sydney's Centre 200. (Hal Higgins/CBC)

The Highlanders fill a void left when the Cape Breton Breakers, and the entire pro league it was part of, folded in 1994.

The current league, formed in 2011, comprises 10 teams from around the Maritimes and Ontario.

Tuesday's game saw a 17-point performance by Cape Breton's Chadrack Lufile, who added eight rebounds and five assists. Anthony Cox was top scorer for Halifax with 19 points; Billy White had 16.

The Highlanders play the Moncton Miracles tonight at 7 p.m. at the Moncton Coliseum. The Hurricanes's next game is on Friday at the Scotiabank Centre against the Island Storm from Charlottetown.