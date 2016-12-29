Basketball Cape Breton has a new permanent home at Glace Bay's former Bridgeport School.

The Primary-to-Grade 9 school was one of 17 schools closed by the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board earlier this year in the face of declining enrolment numbers.

Basketball Cape Breton is a non-profit organization that had been active at various gyms across the Cape Breton

Regional Municipality since its inception in 2012. The goal of the group is to grow the game of basketball by providing an option outside of school teams.

About 500 young people from across the municipality are involved in the organization, which also has senior programs for people in their twenties and thirties.

'We didn't have a home'

"We didn't have a home. I ran the office out of my home and Sydney Academy was good enough to loan us their board room for any meetings that we had in the past. We basically operated out of various schools all over Cape Breton," says Chris MacPhee, executive director of Basketball Cape Breton.

Glace Bay's Bridgeport School will be the new home of Basketball Cape Breton. (CBC News)

What used to be the school library is being used as a meeting room, classrooms are now offices and the gym will be used for practices and games.

"It's a great facility for us. The [gym] floor was actually just done over about three years ago so it's one of the better floors in Cape Breton," MacPhee said.

The building was turned over to the CBRM when it was no longer being used as a school.

CBRM pleased building is being used

Allan Clarke, manager of buildings for the CBRM, said he's pleased the building is occupied so there is less worry about vandals.

"We don't really make a ton of money on this, basically we just try to cover our costs," Clarke said.

Clarke said there is a lease agreement in place but the CBRM is still open to selling the building.