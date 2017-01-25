High winds across most of Nova Scotia are causing travel delays, including the closure of Barrington Street in Halifax after debris was blown into the road from a nearby construction site.

Downtown streets in Halifax were littered with debris. Barrington Street is closed between Prince and Blowers streets to pedestrians and all vehicles, including buses, until at least mid-morning, said Halifax Regional Police.

"The issue is going to be the construction materials that are still perched, still hanging over the edges of the [Roy Building] right now. We're concerned people could be injured by falling debris," said Staff Sgt. Greg Mason.

"For right now, safety is more important than traffic flow."

Workers at the scene told CBC News an eight-foot by four-foot piece of plywood blew off the Roy Building, flew across the street and landed on the sidewalk.

Workers say a eight-foot by four-foot sheet of plywood blew off the Roy Building, flew across the street and landed on the opposite sidewalk. (Brett Ruskin/CBC)

High winds also knocked out power to several thousand customers — more than 7,700 at 7:15 a.m. — right across Nova Scotia. The majority of outages are in Amherst.

Some schools, flights cancelled

The weather conditions also prompted the closure of the following schools:

Cape Breton-Victoria Regional School Board

Cumberland County schools that are part of Chignecto-Central Regional School Board

Kings County schools that are part of Annapolis Valley Regional School Board

Cape Breton Highlands Education Centre/Academy

Pleasant Bay School

École NDA in Chéticamp​

Wagmatcook School

Marine Atlantic has delayed this morning's sailings until tonight, weather depending. There are also delays and cancellations at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport.

Wind and rain warnings for much of province

The large, slow moving weather system will make for a very blustery day across central and eastern Nova Scotia, with winds out of the northeast at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. That's a decrease from the northeast winds that blew across the province Tuesday night between 60 km/h and 90 km/h.

Antigonish, Guysborough, Pictou, Richmond, Victoria, Inverness and Cape Breton counties, along with Halifax County east of Porters Lake, all remain under a high wind warning, with gusts up to 100 km/h. There is also a Les Suêtes wind warning in effect for Mabou and north in Inverness County, with gusts there expected to reach 140 km/h.

All Nova Scotia counties east of Colchester and Pictou remain under an Environment Canada rainfall warning, with between 30 and 50 millimetres expected to fall and localized amounts as high as 80 millimetres.

There is also a freezing rain warning for Mabou and north in Inverness County.