As far as retirement plans go, it's an unconventional one.

Nova Scotia opera singer Barbara Hannigan, who has built a career singing on some of the most prestigious stages in Europe, is transitioning to conducting as a way to stay involved in the music she loves — even as her voice begins to age.

Hannigan, who is currently singing the title role in Alban Berg's Lulu at the Hamburg State Opera in Germany, debuted as a conductor in Paris in 2010.

"The next morning the phone started ringing," recalled Hannigan, a Waverley native who has gone on to conduct orchestras in Europe and Canada; in some cases, conducting and singing at the same time.

A decade or so left to sing

It is rare for singers to move into conducting, Hannigan told the CBC's Information Morning. But at the age of 45, the soprano likely has no more than 10 or 15 years left to sing.

Singers are like athletes, she noted, with the singing muscles growing weaker over time.

"As we get older, they lose elasticity," she said. After the age of 40, "things start to go downhill for singers."

As a conductor, however, Hannigan could keep working well into her 70s or 80s.

"For me, it's wonderful because I can stay making music with my colleagues well into my old age ... That gives me a lot of joy."

Female conductors rare

Hannigan said it is still fairly unusual to see female conductors in the world of classical music.

In her 25 years as a professional opera singer, she said she has only worked with two.

"Certainly, when I was younger, I didn't really know that that was a possibility," she said.

Hannigan left Nova Scotia at the age of 17 to study music at the University of Toronto, but said she comes home whenever she can.

She hopes to make the trip again this fall to visit family and friends.