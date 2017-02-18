An old bank in downtown Sydney is one step closer to becoming a new museum after receiving federal funding that covers half of the cost of refurbishment.

Its owner, the Old Sydney Society, said taking on the project last spring with no funding in place was a leap of faith.

The Bank of Montreal was built in 1899 during the steel industry's boom. Its unique architectural features earned it a designation as a municipal heritage property.

When the Bank of Montreal built a new building last year, its old location was left standing empty. That's when the Old Sydney Society stepped in.

"It just had to be saved"

"It's one of the most magnificent buildings in Sydney," said Vince MacLean, president of the Old Sydney Society.

ACOA Funding was announced to help refurbish the old Bank of Montreal building in Sydney (Joan Weeks/CBC)

"The specialty is the dome and the rotunda, the great windows, the wonderful stonework outside and the great sense of light and openness in the building.

"I don't think there is a building in Sydney that's as nice."

The Bank of Montreal gave the building to the Old Sydney Society for $1 but MacLean said it was still a nerve-racking experience.

"It cost us $11,000 in fees just to get the building for free," he said.

The Old Sydney Society says it will try to preserve the unique architecture of the former Bank of Montreal (Joan Weeks/CBC)

$350K refurbishment

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency announced $175,000 in funding Friday toward the cost of refurbishment, pegged at $350,000.

MacLean said the society will approach the province for help and is also planning a fundraising campaign.

The society's executive director, Joyce Rankin, said the downtown location will come with a lot of advantages.

"It's on the direct path of people coming off the cruise ship but it's also in the direct path of ordinary visitors, people who are walking around doing their shopping," she said.

"So we're just hoping to get people popping in to see what's going on."

The society has been working on the building over the winter thanks to a series of job creation grants. It hopes to have the museum open sometime in April.