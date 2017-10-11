The man who was behind the wheel of a car that slammed into the back of a parked truck, killing two of his passengers and injuring another, has been granted bail.

Police charged 26-year-old Brian MacDonald with two counts of dangerous driving causing death and one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm after the late night crash in Lower Sackville, N.S., on Oct. 2.

A 42-year-old Lower Sackville man and a 48-year-old man from Prince Edward Island died at the scene.

MacDonald has been in and out of trouble with the law over the last six years.

Court records show he was charged with sexual assault after an incident at a Walmart store in Bedford last spring.

Among his convictions are two counts of speeding in 2016, uttering threats, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Speeding common on street

Speed is a big concern for people who live on the street where the two men died.

The speed limit on twisty Hillside Avenue is 50 km/h.

"We knew something bad was going to happen because there have been several incidents and small accidents there," said Jean Desjardins, who lives on Hillside Avenue. "But two people dead, that did come as a big shock, really."

Hillside Avenue is in the district of Halifax Deputy Mayor Steve Craig.

Following last week's accident, a sign of his was hammered into a nearby lawn asking drivers to slow down.

"It's meant to be a trigger for drivers to be aware of their speed," said Craig, who has other signs available for any resident who might want to put one on their property.

"When people are faced with higher-volume traffic areas, they tend to look for shortcuts and Hillside Avenue is one of those areas."

Traffic-calming measures considered

Craig says the municipality has asked the provincial government to consider reducing the speed limit on the street to 40 km/h. Speed bumps are also being considered as "traffic-calming measures."

A new sidewalk on the street has made it easier for students to get to Hillside Park Elementary School. But when the sidewalk went in, it made the street narrower by more than a metre.

Vehicles are only allowed to park on one side.

Desjardins lives across the street from where MacDonald crashed his 2009 Honda Civic into the back of a Mercedes cargo van.

Now a rental cargo van is being parked in the same spot on the street.

"I understand that the person who lives there, it's his job and it's his work vehicle," said Desjardins. "But after what happened there last week, you can still see the bloodstains there and to have another vehicle parked there, I think it shows a lack of respect."