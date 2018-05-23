Baby tossed from burning building meets man who saved him, 25 years later

The first time they met, Daniel Graham was a six-month-old baby being tossed from the window of a burning building by his mother. Greg Lake was the firefighter who caught him in a borrowed overcoat two stories below.

The two Nova Scotians didn't reunite for another 25 years.

Now 26, Graham, a resident of Windsor, N.S., used contacts in the Windsor area to track Lake down. Lake still works as a dispatcher with the Windsor Fire Department, after actively fighting fires for 31 years.

"The time had come," Graham told the CBC's Information Morning on Tuesday. "I've been wanting to meet him for quite some time."

The two men met for coffee at a Tim Hortons in Windsor on May 1.

It was "an absolute thrill," Graham said, "especially after waiting for so long to meet him — 25 years."

Lake said looking through old newspaper clippings in preparation for the reunion brought back a lot of memories.

The baby rescue was one of the more dramatic incidents in Greg Lake's 31 years with the Windsor Fire Department, Lake says. (Valerie Lake)

He said he remembered marching to the Windsor cenotaph with his fellow firefighters for the Remembrance Day ceremony in 1992, when his pager alerted him to a fire at an apartment building around the corner on O'Brien Street.

He and a couple of other firefighters ran directly to the site, Lake said, while the others commandeered vehicles to go get their equipment.

The story of the baby saved from a burning building on Remembrance Day, 1992, made headlines in the local papers. (Nina Corfu)

When he and his colleagues arrived at the scene, they encountered some smoke coming from around a door. He said when another firefighter kicked the door in, there was too much smoke to enter.

Lake said he could hear Graham's mother "hollering and screaming."

When he ran around to the back of the building, Lake said he could see her holding the baby out the second-floor window in an attempt to keep the child from inhaling smoke.

Greg Lake says he still remembers Daniel's mother 'hollering and screaming' as she held the baby out the window and away from the smoke. (CBC News)

He said he grabbed an overcoat from somebody in the crowd, wrapped it around his arms and asked the women to drop the baby.

"She said no, of course," Lake added with a laugh. He said he continued to encourage her and she finally let go.

"He managed to catch me," Graham said, shaking his head. "To think that she had to drop her only six-month-old child out of a second-storey window into a jacket. Nerve-racking"

Mother and baby were reunited about five minutes later, Lake said, after the other firefighters arrived with a ladder to get her out of the burning building.

He said the decision to try to catch the baby in a coat was spontaneous. "I was doing what I was trained to do," Lake said.

Graham said he was "extremely grateful" to be able to meet Lake and hear him tell the tale, especially given that his mother died just over 10 years ago.

It was "definitely emotional," he said.