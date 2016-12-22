Olivia and William were the most popular baby names in Nova Scotia in 2016, according to the province's Registry of Vital Statistics.

The names dethroned last year's favourites, Ava and Owen, for the top spot among Nova Scotian parents. Ava moved down to the third spot, while Owen fell farther to the sixth spot for boys.

Of the 7,318 babies born in the province this year up to Dec. 19, 48 were named Olivia and 62 were named William.

​Girls' names starting with I and E were increasingly popular this year, with Isla, Isabella, Ivy, Evelyn and Ella joining the top 20. Violet, Lily and Claire also moved up to the most popular list.

Popular boys' names in 2016 were mostly the same as last year, except for two new additions to the top 20 — John and James.

Here is the full ranking of baby names:

Girls

Olivia Abigail Ava Emma Charlotte Violet Amelia Sophie Claire Sophia Evelyn Isla Lily Scarlett Ellie Isabella Emily Madison Chloe Brooklyn, Ellie, Ivy (tie)

Boys