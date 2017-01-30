Everybody's thinking inside the box.

A newborn baby starter kit with roots in Finland has been spreading across Canada in recent months and it proved hugely popular on its first day in Nova Scotia.

The Baby Box — a free box of baby supplies that doubles as a Health Canada-approved bassinet — was launched Monday at ChiroCare in Bedford.

The boxes are free, but require online registration and short online course. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

Dr. Sara O'Flaherty, who works at ChiroCare, said the 60 boxes they had were mostly gone within the first 15 minutes of the launch. The kit includes diapers, wipes, a onesie, a sleeper and other freebies.

Another 60 will arrive tomorrow and the program will run indefinitely through hospitals, health centres and community centres throughout the province.

Free with registration

The idea began in Finland about 75 years ago. O'Flaherty said handing out similar boxes has been shown to decrease infant mortality rates.

"When we heard about the Baby Box program I wished we had it when I had a baby five months ago and so I was excited to jump on board.... We're excited to meet some local moms and get to know them and give them a box and a great start for baby's sleep and safety."

Products are provided by sponsors. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

Boxes are free, but you must register on the Baby Box Co. website and complete a short online course (about 10 minutes).

The program has already launched in Alberta, Ontario, New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The L.A.-headquartered company partners with hospitals, government agencies and non-profit organizations to provide the products in the box, and also sells them online.