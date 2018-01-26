A member of a notorious Halifax crime family has been denied parole yet again, but is set to be released before the end of the year as his lengthy prison sentence comes to an end.

Brian James Marriott, 33 — also known as B.J. Marriott or B.J. Bremner ​— has been in prison since 2002, much of the time spent in a maximum security institution in Alberta.

Marriott was originally sentenced to 2½ years in prison for drug offences. Time was tacked on for a manslaughter conviction related to a shooting before he was incarcerated, and he has continued to offend while behind bars, including repeated assaults on other inmates.

His total sentence now stands at 16 years, four months and 22 days. On Wednesday, the Parole Board of Canada again denied his release.

In its decision, the board referred to Marriott's most recent assessment, which was conducted in February 2016 and found he is "considered to pose a high level of risk of general and violent recidivism" if he is released.

Marriott's sentence expires in November.

The board noted Marriott has not participated in any programs or interventions while in prison.

"It believes that your acts of violence are not impulsive but, rather, deliberate and planned," the board wrote. "In committing acts of violence you have used weapons such as a gun, your fists and hands and have shown a substantial degree of indifference towards your victims."