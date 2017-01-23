The body found on Saturday a few kilometres southeast of Aylesford, N.S., is that of a 62-year-old man reported missing earlier this month, say RCMP.

James Bell's body was discovered just after 2 p.m. Saturday by Kings District RCMP and members of Valley Search and Rescue, according to a police news release. The body was located just off Aylesford Road, near Dodge Durling Road.

Police said foul play is not suspected. The Nova Scotia medical examiner's office will perform an autopsy to determine how the man died.

Bell was reported missing from his Prospect Road home on Jan. 4.