New
Axe swinging incident in middle of Portland Street leads to charges
A 20-year-old Dartmouth man is facing charges after allegedly swinging an axe on Portland Street in a threatening manner.
Dartmouth man, 20, is facing several charges related to the incident during rush hour
A 20-year-old Dartmouth man is facing charges after allegedly swinging an axe on a busy Dartmouth street in a threatening manner.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to Portland Street between Baker Drive and Spring Avenue Thursday evening at around 5:45 after someone reported seeing a man with an axe.
Police say when officers arrived they found a man in the middle of the road swinging an axe in a hostile way.
The man resisted the officers trying to arrest him but they were eventually able to make the arrest without anyone being injured, police said in a news release.
The man is facing charges of causing a disturbance, possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.
He's scheduled to appear in court today.