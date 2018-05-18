Skip to Main Content
Axe swinging incident in middle of Portland Street leads to charges

Notifications

New

Axe swinging incident in middle of Portland Street leads to charges

A 20-year-old Dartmouth man is facing charges after allegedly swinging an axe on Portland Street in a threatening manner.

Dartmouth man, 20, is facing several charges related to the incident during rush hour

CBC News ·

A 20-year-old Dartmouth man is facing charges after allegedly swinging an axe on a busy Dartmouth street in a threatening manner. 

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to Portland Street between Baker Drive and Spring Avenue Thursday evening at around 5:45 after someone reported seeing a man with an axe.

Police say when officers arrived they found a man in the middle of the road swinging an axe in a hostile way.

The man resisted the officers trying to arrest him but they were eventually able to make the arrest without anyone being injured, police said in a news release.

The man is facing charges of causing a disturbance, possession of a weapon and resisting arrest. 

He's scheduled to appear in court today.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us