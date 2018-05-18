Axe swinging incident in middle of Portland Street leads to charges

A 20-year-old Dartmouth man is facing charges after allegedly swinging an axe on a busy Dartmouth street in a threatening manner.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to Portland Street between Baker Drive and Spring Avenue Thursday evening at around 5:45 after someone reported seeing a man with an axe.

Police say when officers arrived they found a man in the middle of the road swinging an axe in a hostile way.

The man resisted the officers trying to arrest him but they were eventually able to make the arrest without anyone being injured, police said in a news release.

The man is facing charges of causing a disturbance, possession of a weapon and resisting arrest.

He's scheduled to appear in court today.