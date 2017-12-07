Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil says a "national conversation" on autism is needed, but the province must examine existing programs to provide additional support for families who need help.

McNeil is reacting to the case of Carly and John Sutherland, a Halifax-area couple who say they're scared about the lack of supports and programs to help with their nine-year-old son Callum, who struggles with a type of autism that results in violent outbursts.

The Sutherlands took the rare step of holding a news conference to plead for help with their sometimes violent son, who was due to be fully released from a confined hospital unit on Thursday.

While not directly addressing the Sutherlands' concerns, McNeil said the government needs to respond in "acute" situations.

McNeil said it may not be appropriate in some cases to have a means test for programs such as respite care.

Carly Sutherland is comforted by Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie after a news conference at the legislature in Halifax on Nov. 30. (Canadian Press)

Earlier this week, Autism Canada and the Canadian Autism Spectrum Disorder Alliance renewed calls for a national strategy, saying Callum's case illustrates what happens when families can't get crisis assistance.

In a recent interview, Health Minister Randy Delorey said the range of conditions and individual needs on the autism spectrum make for challenges when it comes to funding specific needs.

Nova Scotia's Health Department said it is spending about $15.7 million on autism services this year.