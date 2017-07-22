A Canadian golfer with ties to Nova Scotia is continuing his hot streak at one of golf's most prestigious tournaments, the British Open.

Austin Connelly, 20, has dual Canadian-U.S. citizenship and was 5-under par for the tournament after his round Saturday, good enough to sit in a tie for third place, as of 3:40 p.m. AT. On the day, he shot 4-under 66.

The tournament is being held at the Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England.

Connelly finished the third round in dramatic fashion, making a birdie on the 18th hole.

Born in Texas, Connelly started playing the game at the Clare Golf and Country Club in Church Point, N.S., when he would visit grandparents during the summer.

Golfers from around the world compete in the tournament known as "the Open Championship" in Britain, the only one of the four major PGA championships held outside the United States.

American Jordan Spieth currently has the lead and sits at 11-under for the tournament. He shot a 5-under 65 today.

Unlike many golfers his age, Connelly has chosen to turn pro instead of playing college golf. This year, he's playing on European Tour events, where he's made six cuts in 12 events.

Connelly has finished in the Top 10 twice in 2017. His world ranking is now 524, up from 1,711 two years ago.