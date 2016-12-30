Four people who work at a Halifax shop that advertised it was selling medical marijuana to customers without a prescription are now facing drug-related charges.

A woman and three men were arrested Friday around 2:45 p.m. at Auntie's Health and Wellness at 1547 Barrington St.

Auntie's describes itself on social media as a marijuana dispensary and registered as a business with the province in June.

Police say they seized marijuana and cannabis resin from the property during a drug raid.

3 men, 1 woman charged

A woman, 66, from Dartmouth is now charged with cultivating marijuana and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

The three men, a 42-year-old from Dartmouth, a 22-year-old from Dartmouth and a 24-year-old from Lower Sackville, are all charged with possession of cannabis resin and marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

The group was released from custody. They are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date.

Shop denied permit

City spokesman Breton Murphy said the municipality denied Auntie's occupancy permit application because of the sale of medical marijuana.

Four people who work at the Barrington Street business are now facing charges. (CBC)

He said while drug enforcement is a matter for the police, selling marijuana through storefronts is illegal and against municipal bylaws. The city issued a notice to Auntie's to come into compliance.

"We have not and would not issue an occupancy permit for a medical marijuana dispensary, as federal regulations currently prohibit the sale of medical marijuana through a retail storefront," Murphy wrote in an email.

Friday evening, police locked up Auntie's and left the area.