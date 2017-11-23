Just 24 hours after his government officially accepted all the observations and recommendations made by Nova Scotia's auditor general in his latest report, Premier Stephen McNeil is questioning what Michael Pickup and his office should be examining.

Speaking to reporters following a regular cabinet meeting, McNeil said he was surprised the AG's office would comment on the province's ongoing shortage of family doctors and be critical of his government's strategy to communicate the plans to try to resolve the issue.

"Do you think the auditor needed to tell me that we had a shortage of family doctors?" he said. "Do you think the issue hasn't been raised by Nova Scotians?

"What the auditor general, in my view, responsibility is to ensure that taxpayers' dollars are being spent appropriately. Nova Scotians pass judgment on how I communicate with them."

Money matters only, please

Asked repeatedly if he felt Pickup and his office had overstepped their authority or crossed a line, McNeil would not level a specific accusation beyond the suggestion that the office should not concern itself with anything beyond money matters.

"Public policy is the right of those who sit in the House of Assembly," said McNeil. "It is then up to the public of Nova Scotia to pass judgment. That's why we have this thing called a general election."

The premier went on the suggest how Pickup might avail himself of the right to comment beyond money matters.

"If he chooses and wants to do public policy, there are 51 ridings for him to run in — potentially more. He has a job to do to ensure that the finances are being spent appropriately, but public policy is actually for the people who are elected across the street."

Opposition leaders defend AG

Opposition leaders were quick to come to the defence of the auditor general.

PC Leader Jamie Baillie said Pickup and his office had every right to examine the government's actions as they relate to the doctor shortage and the plans to fix the problem.

PC Leader Jamie Baillie criticized Stephen McNeil's response to the auditor general's work. (Craig Paisley/CBC)

"It's the AG's job to call it like he sees it. Whether he touched a nerve or not is not the point," he told reporters. "The AG is either right that there's a crisis in health care or he is not right. I would much rather the premier spend his time getting the health-care system right than telling the AG to shut up."

NDP Leader Gary Burrill offered a sharp and succinct rebuke of McNeil's suggestion the AG get himself elected for the right to comment on policy.

"I think this is pompous and high-handed and out of line."

NDP Leader Gary Burrill called McNeil's response 'pompous and high-handed.' (Craig Paisley/CBC)

Premier McNeil also suggested Pickup was in for a rough ride from Liberal backbenchers who sit on the legislature's public accounts committee. The AG is scheduled to appear before the committee to answer questions about this report and its conclusions.

"I look forward to seeing him before public accounts next week. Our members will be prepared to … I'm looking forward to getting some background on the decisions that he's made and the comments that he made."

McNeil admitted he had not complained directly to the AG's office.