Nova Scotia auditor general Michael Pickup says the province needs to do a better job of following up on the environmental assessments it approves.

Between 2013 and 2016, the department approved almost all projects — 53 of 54 — presented for an environmental assessment.

But the auditor general's office found that in 23 of 53 projects, the Environment Department did not monitor whether the terms and conditions were met.

"The department is failing in this aspect of its environmental oversight because, in too many cases, terms and conditions on project approvals are not monitored or evaluated to see if they are working," Pickup said in his report released Wednesday.

"Nova Scotians value a healthy environment and expect monitoring to occur to see it protected."

In addition, Pickup said auditors also found some terms and conditions do not have important details, such as deadlines and reporting requirements.

The AG also noted the last report on the risks of climate change is now 12 years old and a new one is needed.

Nearly half the recommendations made by the AG in the past 10 years have not been completed even though they've been accepted by the government, the report also said.