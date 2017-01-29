Hundreds of people bid on returned store items at a Dartmouth, N.S. auction on Saturday, in what's being referred to as the Storage Wars of the Maritimes.

Nearly 300 pallets in a Burnside Industrial Park warehouse were piled high with items such as barbeques, bicycles and area rugs from big-box retailers and online stores.

"You can get carried away pretty easy and before you know it, you're paying," says Troy Mansfield, offering his best advice to first-time bidders: "don't get too excited."

Almost 300 pallets worth of items were available for purchase at the auction. (Allison Devereaux/CBC)

The Bedford man paid about $800 for a bin of items, including a 4.5 metre trampoline and hot tub, which he estimated to be worth $3,000 to $4,000.

"Sometimes they're not complete, maybe it's defective," said Mansfield. "If one thing is bad out of the twenty, you did alright."

The items, shipped from Toronto, are returns by shoppers with buyer's remorse, discontinued products or merchandise pulled from shelves for other reasons, said Brian Barker, auctioneer and co-owner of Mariner Auctions.

John Bent was at the auction to buy items that he could then resell on the internet. (Allison Devereaux/CBC)

According to a CBC Consumer Affairs report, Canadians returned as much as $46 billion worth of items after purchasing them in 2015.

Barker estimates about 80 per cent of buyers at the auction were average people looking to score a deal, while 20 per cent were working for liquidation stores or hoping to resell items online.

"I'm retired and I'm just going to start buying a few things and selling them on the internet," said buyer John Bent, "Maybe start a little business to keep myself busy." The Truro man paid 275 dollars for his bin, describing the contents as "pools and tires and stuff. The rest is a mystery."

Hundreds of people gathered to bid on items that were returned to stores or discontinued. (Allison Devereaux/CBC)

"I don't know what I actually have yet because you can't see what's at the bottom," said Lorna Devoe, a first-time buyer from Hammonds Plains. She planned to use her bins, which included patio umbrellas and more than half a dozen area rugs, to decorate her home.

"I'm excited to get home and open it up," she said. "It's like opening up a surprise bag."

Barker says hundreds of people from across the Maritimes watched the auction online and made successful bids.