Cape Breton resident charged with assaulting man with ATV

A 39-year-old Reserve Mines man has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after he allegedly struck another man with an all-terrain vehicle in the parking lot of a Glace Bay mall.

Cape Breton Regional Police said they responded to reports of the collision Monday at approximately 3:30 p.m. at Sterling Mall.

According to police, witnesses at the scene said a man was hit by an ATV while walking through the parking lot. The vehicle was then driven from the scene towards McKeen Street.

Police said witnesses and the victim helped confirm the identity of the driver, whom officers located at a residence on Dolphin Crescent in Glace Bay, where he was arrested.

The man was remanded to the Cape Breton Correctional Centre until his appearance in Sydney provincial court Tuesday.

EHS transported the 40-year-old victim to Glace Bay Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the pedestrian and driver known each other.

