Grief counsellors were at several schools in Cape Breton Monday, following the weekend death of a popular gym teacher.

The 49-year-old man died in New Waterford, N.S., early Sunday in an ATV accident.

Police have not released the man's name, but the death is affecting students and staff at schools where he worked and was well known.

"The students arrived today to find out they've lost someone who's been very important in their school life," said Cathy Viva, the director of programs and services for the Cape Breton-Victoria Regional Centre for Education.

Viva said the gym teacher was known well beyond the classroom as someone who was heavily involved in coaching and community events.

"He was very interested in providing excellent programming for the students," said Viva.

Viva said grief counsellors were available for staff on Sunday.

The ATV accident happened at 4 a.m. Sunday on James Street in New Waterford.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. They have not said how the ATV accident happened, but their investigation continues.