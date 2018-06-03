Skip to Main Content
ATV crash claims life of 76-year-old Martins River man

ATV crash claims life of 76-year-old Martins River man

A man died Saturday in an ATV accident on Nova Scotia's South Shore.

RCMP say vehicle went off the road and flipped over onto driver

The man was operating his ATV on Shingle Mill Road when the accident happened. (Google Streetview)

RCMP said at about 6:30 p.m., the 76-year-old man's ATV went off Shingle Mill Road and trapped him underneath. Paramedics and firefighters tried to help the man, but he died at the scene. 

RCMP said he was from Martins River and that no one else was involved in the crash.

