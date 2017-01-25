A young Nova Scotia woman shot in a home invasion testified Wednesday that she and her friends lived by a "no snitching" rule, but she was willing to break it because she thought she was dying after a bullet hit her spine.

Ashley MacLean Kearse was left paralyzed from the chest down. She was one of three people shot after four masked men, one armed with a handgun, barged into a Cole Harbour home in 2014.

Kearse is the last person to testify in Nova Scotia Supreme Court trial of Markel Jason Downey, who is facing 28 charges, including three of attempted murder. Three youth have pleaded guilty to lesser offences.

All four intruders wore hoodies and covered the lower half of their faces with bandanas.

Despite the disguises, Kearse insisted she knew the gunman was Downey. She told a Halifax courtroom they used to be neighbours and she had also seen him at school, so she recognized him from his voice and from the only part of his face that was visible — his eyes.

'Baby Jason'

She said she initially did not tell police who he was over concerns about snitching on another person, but then decided to "screw it." She identified the shooter as "Baby Jason," a nickname for Downey.

Downey's lawyer, Pat MacEwen, pointed out discrepancies Wednesday in statements Kearse gave police and testimony she offered at Downey's preliminary inquiry and trial.

Kearse told court part of the reason for the discrepancies is that she was in "excruciating pain" after the shooting and was heavily medicated.

Under cross-examination, she admitted the last time she would have had a lengthy, face-to-face conversation with Downey was more than a year before the shooting.

'I begged him to leave'

Outside court, Kearse told reporters she's relieved the case is now behind her. She said she's been feeling depressed and has PTSD, in addition to her physical injuries.

Kearse said if Downey is convicted, she wants to ask him why he did it.

"After how many times I begged him to leave and after I told him like he was going to get caught for it and stuff, why would you still do it?," she asked.

She said Downey, who won a gold medal in boxing in the 2011 Canada Winter Games, has squandered his future.

"Actually, it is really tragic because being a golden boxer and losing that and then being where he is now, that sucks," Kearse said.

The lawyers in the case will make closing arguments Feb. 9. Justice Michael Wood said he hopes to be in a position to deliver his ruling a few days after that.

CBC reporter Blair Rhodes live blogged from the courtroom.