A 25-year-old Sydney man has been charged with attempted murder after police say a beating left another man in critical condition.

Officers were called Sunday morning to an apartment on Glenwood Street in Sydney, Cape Breton Regional Police said in a statement.

They found the 54-year-old victim with serious injuries. He was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital and later transferred to hospital in Halifax.

The suspect and the victim know each other, police said.

The 25-year-old suspect has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated assaulted and several breaches of conditions. He is due to appear Monday in Sydney provincial court.