Two Digby County men face attempted murder charges after RCMP say a 71-year-old man fled into the woods while being shot at.

RCMP said they learned of the incident after getting a call on Sept. 13 about an abandoned truck on Guinea Road in the Clementsport area of Annapolis County. The truck appeared to have multiple bullet holes.

By the time police arrived, the driver was gone. Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said police eventually found the man, and learned he was pulling into the driveway of his camp when two people started shooting at him.

He was able to escape his truck and ran into the woods.

"It's not like something like this happens every day, that you go to your cabin in the woods and people are shooting at you," said Clarke.

Shooting not random, police say

A 37-year-old from Plympton and 26-year-old from Mount Pleasant were arrested on Sept. 18. In addition to attempted murder, the 37-year-old is also charged with conspiracy to commit murder and firearms offences.

He's expected to appear in court Friday.

The 26-year-old is facing similar charges. He was released and is scheduled to be in court on Nov. 27.

"It wasn't a random act," said Clarke. "So people shouldn't be concerned that the person that was released might do the same thing to someone else in the community."

Annapolis District RCMP are asking anyone who may have heard gun shots or witnessed anything in the Guinea Road area on Sept. 13 to contact them.